Actor Daniel Radcliffe and long-term partner Erin Darke welcome first child

By C Mandler

/ CBS News

Actor Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term partner, the actress and writer Erin Darke, have welcomed their first child together, Radcliffe's publicist confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday. The couple did not announce the sex, name, or date of birth of the baby.

The couple met while filming "Kill Your Darlings," the movie in which Radcliffe plays the poet Allen Ginsberg, and have been together for ten years.

Erin Darke (L) and Daniel Radcliffe attend the 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City.  Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Radcliffe is best known for his breakout starring role in the "Harry Potter" franchise; most recently he won a BAFTA for his portrayal of Weird Al Yankovic in the 2022 biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." 

Darke is known for her role in 2015's "Good Girls Revolt," and recently had a recurring role in the Amazon hit show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," from 2017-2018.

