Danelo Cavalcante search: Video shows escape from Chester County Prison

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials released the video of convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante escaping from Chester County Prison on Wednesday.

The video shows Cavalcante using his legs and arms to push himself up a prison yard wall to escape. Once on a roof, officials say Cavalcante came upon additional layers of razor wire.

Officials gave updates on the day seven manhunt of the search for the inmate. The reward leading to his capture is now at $20,000.

Chester County Prison Active Warden Howard Holland gave a timeline of how Cavalcante was able to escape.

During the press conference, Holland says Cavalcante's escape is similar to the escape of Igor Bolte on May 19.

An acting warden of the prison who says he was on the job for mere hours when the escape happened said additional razor wire had been installed after the first escape in the spring.

He conceded it clearly wasn't effective in preventing Cavalcante's escape.

"This escape was similar to the methodology of the escape by Cavalcante and the escape by Igor Bolte allowed the prison to identify a deficiency in the exterior exercise yard where the escape occurred," Holland said. "This is also the same area, the escape yard, where Cavalcante was located prior to his escape."

Holland continues the comparison of Bolte's and Cavalcante's escape with a difference in the role of the tower officer.

"One key difference in the escape by Igor Bolte compared with the escape with Cavalante is the role of the tower officer whose primary responsibility is to oversee the inmates in the exercise yard. In Bolte's escape, the tower office observed the subject leaving the yard area and contacted control immediately," Holland said. "That is why Bolte was apprehended within five minutes. In the escape of Cavalante, the officer did not observe nor report the escape. The escape was discovered as part of an inmate counts that occurs when inmates come from the exercise yard."

Officials confirmed a corrections officer failed to notice the inmate escaping from the yard. That employee is now on administrative leave.

The prison escape and all the elements that led to it are now under investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office.

Meanwhile, a manhunt driven by hundreds of officers drags on in southern Chester County.

A confirmed sighting of Cavalcante happened Tuesday night on Chandler Road. That triggered an expansion of the police perimeter.

Two Pennsylvania school districts are closed again as the search continues.

Watch Chester County officials' update below.

