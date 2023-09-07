Danelo Cavalcante prison escape: Some Unionville-Chadds Ford, Kennett Consolidated schools reopen

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- Several schools in the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District and the Kennett Consolidated School District are expected to reopen as Pennsylvania State Police shift their search perimeter for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante.

Five schools from the Kennett Consolidated School District -- New Garden, Bancroft, Mary D. Lang, Kennett Middle and Kennett High School -- will open and operate on a normal schedule but with an increased police presence on all campuses beginning Thursday.

The five schools are located outside of state police's search perimeter. The only school that remains closed still is Greenwood Elementary School, which lies within the search zone.

The Kennett Consolidated School District's release stated in part:

We have received information regarding the updated search perimeter that is still within our district borders. Currently, Greenwood Elementary School remains within the search area. Additionally, we are still identifying the various road closures impacting a number of our families. Therefore, tomorrow, September 7 we will be reopening five of our six schools located outside the search perimeter. New Garden, Bancroft, Mary D. Lang, Kennett Middle and Kennett High School will open and operate on a regular schedule with an increased police presence on all campuses. A separate message will be communicated to all Greenwood families with a detailed plan for Greenwood students. For those families electing to keep your children home, the absences will be excused. Throughout the evening, we will continue to be in communication with the District Attorney's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and local law enforcement to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly based on any new information.

The Unionville-Chadds Ford School District also shared in a release they were expecting to reopen three campuses Wednesday afternoon following the press conference, where authorities provided the latest update on the Cavalcante search.

Unionville Elementary, Unionville High School and Patton Middle School were expected to open Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. as authorities announced the perimeter shift.

The Unionville-Chadds Ford's release stated in part:

Pending information received during the press conference held by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), we will be opening Unionville Elementary, Unionville High School and Patton Middle School campuses beginning today at 4:00 p.m. Our intention is to get back to normal as soon as possible and as long as we feel it is safe to do so. Opening the campuses outside of the search zone this afternoon will prepare us to open those schools for students tomorrow. PSP advises that we all be mindful of the numerous road closures that may affect travel. Rapid changes may occur to secure an area so please pay attention and be vigilant. As of this letter, Unionville Elementary, Unionville High School and Patton Middle School will be open tomorrow. If we receive any information that changes this, we will let you know. We plan to review the search zone again tomorrow morning to determine which buildings we can safely open.

Three of their other schools in the district -- Pocopson Elementary, Chadds Ford Elementary and Hillendale Elementary -- were expected to remain closed as they are still included in the search zone.