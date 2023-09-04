WCU, surrounding school districts to open amid search for convicted killer in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, Pa., (CBS) -- West Chester University will still be requiring students to go to class while Danelo Cavalcante, a prisoner who escaped from the Chester County Prison, is still on the run.

The university shared its latest security protocols and class schedule in a Facebook post Monday afternoon following a press conference where authorities gave an update on the continued search for Cavlcante.

Update on Escaped Inmate In a press conference this afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens stated... Posted by West Chester University of PA on Monday, September 4, 2023

The West Chester University release stated in part:

"West Chester University Police continue to actively monitor the campus, and increased police presence continues on and around the University. Out of an abundance of caution, all buildings will continue to require a WCU ID for access or a physical key. All building access will be through the main entry of the buildings. Do not forget your WCU ID when seeking access to all buildings. Continue to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings. Classes will be in session on Tuesday, September 5."

The university previously canceled all Chester County classes on Friday, Sept. 1 in response to the countywide search for the escaped inmate.

The Kennett Consolidated School District will also be open Tuesday as the search continues. The district said authorities are "not recommending any changes to our normal operations for school or activities."

The district said in a statement the Greenwood Elementary School in Kennett Square "will operate on restricted movement given its proximity to the search area."

There will be an additional police presence at all schools, the Kennett Consolidated SD said.

"We know situations such as this are upsetting. The safety of our students and staff remains our utmost priority, and we will keep you informed of any developments or changes as the situation unfolds. It is important for all members of our community to stay informed about the situation. To receive the most up-to-date information, we strongly encourage you to register for Chester County alerts at www.readychesco.org. This will ensure that you are promptly informed of any developments related to the situation. If you have school related questions or concerns, please contact the district office at (610) 444-6600," Dr. D. Dusty Blakey, Superintendent of Schools, said in a statement.

The Unionville-Chadds Ford School District will also open Tuesday.

In the press conference, authorities warned residents to remain on high alert as they focus the search for Cavalcante in Pocopson Township.

They said it's paramount for residents to ensure their doors are locked and to be mindful of their surroundings. If anything looks suspicious, officials are urging people to call the police since Cavalcante is still on the run and is considered dangerous.

Authorities have set up a tip line for people to call if they believe they've seen Cavalcante: 717-562-2987.