Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator, takes Washington Commanders head coaching job

The Washington Commanders have an agreement with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to hire him as coach, CBS Sports Texas has confirmed.

Quinn, 53, spent the past three years running the defense for the Cowboys. His unit ended the 2023 season ranked in the top five in both scoring defense and yards allowed.

Before coming to the Cowboys, Quinn spent more than five seasons as the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons, making a Super Bowl appearance in 2016. He was fired after an 0-5 start in 2020.

He became Washington's choice after Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, considered a top candidate, told teams Tuesday he was staying with Detroit and the Seahawks hired Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Commanders Controlling owner Josh Harris, new general manager and head of football operations Adam Peters and Quinn give the organization a much-desired new approach after four years of Ron Rivera in charge turned out to be a disappointment. Harris was committed to splitting the personnel and coaching duties this time around.