Dan Baker, the voice of Philadelphia Phillies baseball, is energized for another season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For 52 seasons, Dan Baker has personified the energy behind the Philadelphia Phillies with his voice.

Baker, the public address announcer at Citizens Bank Park, said the start of a new baseball season is a "time to rejoice."

Baker has announced countless games in his career but Opening Day is always special for the team and fans, he said.

"I try to welcome the new players," Baker said. "We have the best fans, and really it's about family."

Baker is currently the third longest-tenured public address announcer in Major League Baseball. He has been with the Phillies since 1972 and also worked as a public address announcer for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1985 to 2014.

"He's a legend," lifelong Phillies fan Collin Stack said. "He's the voice of Philly in my opinion. Every time you hear Dan Baker's name, you know that it's going to be an electrifying game."

Baker is optimistic about this season. He says the team is built for a postseason run. As he prepares for another Opening Day, he is ready to usher in a new season for the city and welcome fans with these words:

"Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. The Philadelphia Phillies welcome you to Citizens Bank Park."