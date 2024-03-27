4-year-old Nemours patient to throw out ceremonial first pitch for Phillies-Braves Opening Day game

Nemours patient to throw out first pitch at Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day game

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- It was just last summer when the Clark family was faced with a horrific accident that forever changed the life of their 4-year-old son, Zeke.

"He has a prosthetic now below the knee," Jonathan Clark, Zeke's father, said.

A lawnmower accident severed Zeke's right leg just below his knee.

Since then, he has gone through five surgeries and numerous fittings for his prosthetic leg.

Throughout his recovery, Zeke has remained his high-spirited and energetic self.

On the Phillies Opening Day on Friday, Zeke will get to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"I mean it's like the once-in-a-lifetime chance to get that opportunity," Clark said. "He and his mom have been practicing what they call the claw pitch and he's got it down. I can't wait to see him throw the pitch."

Zeke has been supported throughout his recovery by many clinicians at Nemours who have helped him and his family cope with the emotions of amputation.

"Zeke has a wonderful prosthesis now. It lets him run and play and [he's] working on throwing out the first pitch," said Dr. Jeanne M. Franzone, who is Zeke's Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon. "He's been practicing a lot. I think he's going to do great. He's not quite sure if it's going to be a curve ball, but we will see."

No matter what pitch he throws on Friday, Zeke's family said they are proud of how far he's come in his recovery.

Nemours Children's Health, the official children's health partner of the Phillies, will host a pep rally to show their support for the team as baseball season begins.

Associates will gather in their best Phillies attire to enjoy baseball snacks, themed decorations, giveaways, a live DJ and a chance to hang out with the Phillie Phanatic.