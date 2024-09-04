New Jersey's Dalton Farms kicks off fall with Tri-State Sunflower Festival, prepping for Pumpkin Fest

It's pumpkin season! What you need to know about preventing rot, using to the fullest

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- While many may not be ready for pumpkin spice season just yet, fall is still fast approaching and bringing with it cooler temperatures, crisper air and plenty of outdoor activities.

And there's no better place to kick off your season of fall festivities than by visiting Dalton Farms in Swedesboro, New Jersey. The South Jersey staple kicks off its Tri-State Sunflower Festival on Thursday where flower lovers can freely frolic among the blooming sunflower fields.

Sunflower festivalgoers can also pick their own zinnias and sunflowers while joining in on family fun attractions like the brand new corn maze, giant slide, trike track and low ropes course. The festival will provide plenty of fall photo ops so guests can capture that perfect selfie for Instagram or hard launch their relationship with an autumnal couples post.

Dalton Farms will officially open up the pumpkin patches for the season during their signature Pumpkin Fest, which commences Sept. 21. Beyond the patches, Pumpkin Fest will offer tractor rides, live music and its very own pumpkin town.

Availability for each activity depends on the day guests choose to attend. Dalton Farms is closed Tuesday, but from Wednesday through Monday, will offer flower picking, a corn maze, a giant slide, a trike track, a low ropes course, fall photo ops, plus the pumpkin patch starting Sept. 21.

On weekends, everything listed above will be featured, plus live music from 1- 4 p.m., food vendors and a beer garden from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a farmers market.

Complete your fall bucket list in one fell swoop at Dalton Farms this season. Tickets can be purchased online.