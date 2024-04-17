Da'Vine Joy Randolph makes TIME Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People in the World

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's own Da'Vine Joy Randolph is on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

The Temple University alumni actress won the Oscar and the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in the film, "The Holdovers." She has won over 20 awards for portraying Mary Lamb, a career manager grieving her son's death in Vietnam, CBS Mornings described.

She also won Best Supporting Actress for the film at the 2024 Academy Awards. Randolph has won other awards for the Netflix film "Dolemite Is My Name" starring Eddie Murphy.

From Mount Airy, Randolph went to Yale for her master's degree after graduating from Temple. She is known for her roles in "Empire," "High Fidelity," "Only Murders in the Building," "The Idol" and more.

TIME describes Randolph as standing firmly in who she is, embracing her strength and softness in her acting.

Emmy-award-winning actress Uzo Aduba was the guest contributor and gave her a job "well done."

"She approaches her characters with the kind of sincerity, honesty, and nuance that makes me proud to be an actor," she said.

TIME's list has six categories: artists, icons, titans, leaders, innovators, and pioneers.

Others on the list with Randolph include another Philly native Colman Domingo with guest contributor Lenny Kravitz, Michael J. Fox with guest contributor Ryan Reynolds, and many more.

People who have graced the 100 Most Influential People of 2023 include Beyoncé with guest contributor Honey Dijon, Drew Barrymore with guest contributor Jimmy Fallon, President Joe Biden and more.