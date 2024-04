Temple University alum Da'Vine Joy Randolph named to Time Magazine 100 list "The Holdovers" actor Da'Vine Joy Randolph is one of Time's 100 most influential people of 2024, according to Time.com. Randolph, a Temple University alumna, won an Oscar for her portrayal of Mary Lamb and is now featured in an article published by "Orange is the New Black" actor Uzo Aduba.