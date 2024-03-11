Philadelphia's own Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins best supporting actress at 2024 Academy Awards

Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Support Actress for role in "The Holdovers" at 2024 Oscars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Filled with emotion, Philadelphia native Da'Vine Joy Randolph's name "Joy" took on new meaning as she accepted the Oscar for best supporting actress at the 2024 Academy Awards, the latest accolade for her role as Mary Lamb in "The Holdovers."

Her amazing talents led her from Mount Airy to a performing arts high school in the Harrisburg area and then eventually to Temple University.

On Sunday night, students gathered inside the auditorium at Temple to cheer on Oscar-nominated Owls, including Colman Domingo, who was nominated for best actor in a Leading Role for "Rustin."

But the night belonged to Randolph, who took the stage looking more regal than ever.

She left with a simple message.

"For so long I wanted to be different," Randolph said during her acceptance speech. "I just needed to be myself and I thank you."

She continued to thank early teachers who empowered her to reach for the stars.

"I was the only Black girl in that class when you saw me and told me I was enough," Randolph said. "When I told you I don't see myself you said, 'That's fine, we are going to forge our own path.'"

The glasses Randolph wore in "The Holdovers" belong to her grandmother.

"Oppenheimer" wins big at 2024 Oscars

The Christopher Nolan film "Oppenheimer" won big at the Oscars on Sunday night, earning awards in major categories such as best director, best actor, best supporting actor and best picture.

Nolan took home his first-ever Oscar for best director, Cillian Murphy earned best actor for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer and Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss.

"Oppenheimer" won best picture, beating out "Barbie," Bradley Cooper's "Maestro," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "The Holdovers," among other finalists.