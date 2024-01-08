Temple grad Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Golden Globe for role in "The Holdovers"

LOS ANGELES (CBS) -- It's a win for the girl from Philly!

At Sunday night's 81st Golden Globe Awards, actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who starred as Mary Lamb alongside Paul Giamatti, Carrie Preston and Dominic Sessa in "The Holdovers," took home the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.

But before she was walking red carpets with Hollywood's biggest stars, Randolph roamed Philadelphia's Temple University campus.

Randolph graduated from Temple with a bachelor's degree in classical vocal performance before receiving her masters from the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University.

In her acceptance speech, Randolph thanked her costars Giamatti and Sessa, calling them "an absolute dream to work with."

"Thank you to my family and friends for holding me up, and to the character Mary," Randolph said while accepting the first award of the night. "Oh Mary, you have changed my life. you have made me feel seen in so many ways that I have never imagined."

"The Holdovers," about a cranky prep school history teacher (Giamatti) who's forced to stay on campus over the holidays with a student (Sessa) who has nowhere to go, was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" won that category, but Giamatti took home Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role.