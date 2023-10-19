DA announces 2 arrests in Philadelphia looting, carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two more people have been arrested and charged in connection with looting incidents in West Philadelphia last month, District Attorney Larry Krasner's office announced.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Gun Violence Task Force will announce the arrests at 2 p.m. Thursday. You can watch the livestream in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

RELATED: Stores looted in Center City, North Philadelphia and Northeast Philadelphia

In September, looters also struck multiple businesses across Center City, Mayfair and North Philadelphia after a Philadelphia judge dismissed all criminal charges against former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial in the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry in Kensington.

Dial was charged after surveillance and body camera videos contradicted the initial police account of Irizarry's death in Kensington. The District Attorney's Office has since refiled the charges.

Police previously confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that the looting had no connection to earlier demonstrations over the dismissal of charges in the death of Eddie Irizarry. Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford blamed "criminal opportunists."

Irizarry's family has said they do not want anyone damaging property in their son's name. In a Sept. 8 news conference, officials released footage from Dial and his partner's body cameras showing the shooting - and District Attorney Larry Krasner made that point.

"The family repeatedly said to me, and the family's counsel repeatedly said to me, that they do not want any criminal unrest, they do not want any rioting, they do not want any looting, they do not want anyone to claim that what this video depicts or the nature of the case or the event itself justifies any criminal behavior," Krasner said. "That that would be a violation of their respect, their love and their reverence for young Eddie Irizarry."