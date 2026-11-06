Armed suspect shot by police near CVS in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, officials say

An armed suspect was shot by police near a CVS in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, Friday night, a spokesperson for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of College Drive, according to the prosecutor's office.

The suspect was struck by gunfire during an incident involving two officers from the Gloucester Township Police Department, the prosecutor's office said. The suspect was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured, and it's unclear what led to the shooting.

Officers have the entire perimeter of the CVS taped off.

At least a dozen patrol cars have surrounded the CVS. Gloucester Township Police brought in its mobile command center, which is a large RV-type vehicle that sometimes assists with investigations.

Customers were also seen talking with officers outside the CVS entrance.

Justin Fortini didn't witness the shooting, but he lives nearby and wanted to find out what happened.

"It looks nervous seeing a bunch of cops in a place you would never see, especially in a CVS, nonetheless," Fortini said. "Definitely in a surrounding area, it's nerve-racking. You never know what's going on, especially with this much police. You want to make sure it's safe, and it's just scary and nerve-racking."

This is a developing story and will be updated.