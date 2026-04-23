Historic Curtis Arboretum offers "back-to-earth feel" as Montgomery County gears up for America's 250th

Montgomery County residents geared up to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary, but in Wyncote, Cheltenham Township, visitors took some quiet time to reflect.

"This place was built in the 1890s," Bill Salvatore, director of Parks and Recreation for Cheltenham Township, said.

Since the late 19th century, the Curtis Arboretum has been a wooded crown jewel nestled in the township.

"This property, the hall, the mansion prior to it was owned by Cyrus Curtis," Salvatore said. "Who from Curtis Publishing, Saturday Evening Post, Ladies' Home Journal."

That music hall is now home to memories created by countless couples celebrating their weddings, surrounded by nature.

"People just love that vibe," Salvatore said. "They love that back-to-earth feel."

But it is on the sprawling outdoor grounds that "til death do us part" is truly honored, like with two linden trees picked out by Lawrence Schmidt for his late wife, Betty Ann.

"After she passed," Salvatore said. "Lawrence said, 'OK, I'm going to plant a tree in her honor where we met.' And he said, 'Hey, why not plant a tree for myself so when I pass, we can be together forever.'"

Curtis Arboretum even has a quiet space to remember those who died for our country.

"For family members in the township, and say, 'This is my grandfather, my great-grandfather, whoever, even father if they're still alive, it really is important," Salvatore said as he looked at a plaque with dozens of names of World War II fallen, mounted over a quiet pond. "It really gives you a chance to sit back and think about the importance of it."

Families can also find joy here every year at the township's fall festival.

"We have a vendor fair inside the hall. We have an art project under the tent," Salvatore said. "We do a biergarten out on the lawn. We do lawn games with, like, bag toss and ladder golf, and that sort of thing."

And even if it is just to take a walk, or to walk man's best friend, the arboretum has a path and a place to sit waiting for everyone.

"The truth is, we need public spaces, right?" Salvatore said. "Free public spaces for people to gather and do fun things."