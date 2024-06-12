Cristopher Sánchez allows 4 earned runs as Philadelphia Phillies fall to Boston Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies fans return from London series: "It was absolutely a home game"

Philadelphia Phillies fans return from London series: "It was absolutely a home game"

Philadelphia Phillies fans return from London series: "It was absolutely a home game"

Enmanuel Valdez hit a tiebreaking two-run double in Boston's five-run fifth inning, and the Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-6 on Wednesday night.

Jarren Duran had three of Boston's 13 hits. David Hamilton had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs.

The Red Sox, who trailed 4-0 after three innings, had dropped three of four. With the win, they returned to .500 at 34-34.

Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos each had two hits for NL East-leading Philadelphia, which had won five of six. Bryson Stott had two RBIs.

Harper and Whit Merrifield each hit an early RBI single against Nick Pivetta, and David Dahl doubled home Stott to make it 4-0 in the third.

But Jamie Westbrook drove in Rafael Devers with a sacrifice fly for Boston in the fourth, and the Red Sox went ahead for good with their big fifth inning.

Hamilton, Ceddanne Rafaela and Duran started the rally with three consecutive singles, chasing Cristopher Sánchez. Merrifield committed a throwing error on Duran's tough chopper up the middle, and Hamilton and Rafaela scampered home on the play.

Rob Refsnyder greeted José Ruiz (1-1) with another single, and Tyler O'Neill's sacrifice fly tied it at 4. With two outs and runners on the corners, Valdez's pinch-hit drive off the wall in left gave the Red Sox a 6-4 lead.