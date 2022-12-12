Crews investigate cause of fire in Northeast Philadelphia

Crews investigate cause of fire in Bustleon section or northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was over the aftermath of a house fire in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.

The fire began around 10 a.m. on the 1700 block of Fulmer Street.

There is no word on any injuries at this moment.

A good portion of the home is destroyed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.