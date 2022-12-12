Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews investigate cause of fire in Northeast Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Crews investigate cause of fire in Bustleon section or northeast Philadelphia
Crews investigate cause of fire in Bustleon section or northeast Philadelphia 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  Chopper 3 was over the aftermath of a house fire in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.

The fire began around 10 a.m. on the 1700 block of Fulmer Street.

There is no word on any injuries at this moment.

A good portion of the home is destroyed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 12:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.