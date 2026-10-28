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Crashes shut down Roosevelt Expressway northbound in Philadelphia

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt,
Kim Hudson
Kim Hudson
Kim Hudson joined the CBS News Philadelphia family in May 2023 as a Multi-Skilled Journalist. She was most recently an anchor, host and reporter in her hometown of St. Louis.
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Kim Hudson,
Kyle Burton

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Two crashes are shutting down the northbound Roosevelt Expressway in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, including a crash involving a police car.

The first crash was a rollover crash near Broad Street, and there's no immediate word on the conditions of anyone involved in that crash.

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A police car was struck while diverting traffic off the Roosevelt Expressway northbound. CBS News Philadelphia

After that crash occurred, Philadelphia police began to divert traffic off the highway onto the Broad Street exit ramp.

As they blocked the highway and forced traffic onto the ramp, it appears at least one of the police cars was struck. A sedan with front-end damage remains on the scene.

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Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Philadelphia police tell us no officers were injured.

If you're gettting around this crash, use Courtland Street, 9th Street or Broad Street.

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