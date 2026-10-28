Crashes shut down Roosevelt Expressway northbound in Philadelphia

Two crashes are shutting down the northbound Roosevelt Expressway in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, including a crash involving a police car.

The first crash was a rollover crash near Broad Street, and there's no immediate word on the conditions of anyone involved in that crash.

A police car was struck while diverting traffic off the Roosevelt Expressway northbound. CBS News Philadelphia

After that crash occurred, Philadelphia police began to divert traffic off the highway onto the Broad Street exit ramp.

As they blocked the highway and forced traffic onto the ramp, it appears at least one of the police cars was struck. A sedan with front-end damage remains on the scene.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Philadelphia police tell us no officers were injured.

If you're gettting around this crash, use Courtland Street, 9th Street or Broad Street.