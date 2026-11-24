A motorcyclist died in a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia Tuesday night, Pennsylvania State Police said.

It happened on the westbound lanes of Interstate 76 around 7:45 p.m.

I-76 westbound was closed between exit 345 (30th Street Station/ Market Street) and Exit 344 (Central Philadelphia, I-676 East) for about two hours following the crash, according to the city.

It's unclear what led to the deadly crash.