I-476 southbound closed due to crash in Nether Providence Township, Pennsylvania
The southbound lanes of I-476 in Nether Providence Township, Pennsylvania, are closed on Sunday night after a multi-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck towing a large recreational trailer.
The crash happened between Exit 3 and Exit 1 on the Blue Route at around 6 p.m.
Traffic is backed up to Exit 5 on I-476 because of the crash.
It's unclear what led to the accident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.