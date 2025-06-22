I-476 southbound closed due to crash in Nether Providence Township, Pennsylvania

The southbound lanes of I-476 in Nether Providence Township, Pennsylvania, are closed on Sunday night after a multi-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck towing a large recreational trailer.

The crash happened between Exit 3 and Exit 1 on the Blue Route at around 6 p.m.

Traffic is backed up to Exit 5 on I-476 because of the crash.

It's unclear what led to the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.