I-476 southbound closed due to crash in Nether Providence Township, Pennsylvania

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
The southbound lanes of I-476 in Nether Providence Township, Pennsylvania, are closed on Sunday night after a multi-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck towing a large recreational trailer.

The crash happened between Exit 3 and Exit 1 on the Blue Route at around 6 p.m.

Traffic is backed up to Exit 5 on I-476 because of the crash. 

It's unclear what led to the accident. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

