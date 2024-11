Last day for Philadelphia's largest municipal union to vote on possible strike | Digital Brief

A person riding a dirtbike died after colliding with a vehicle in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of 52nd and Spruce streets at around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said the person riding the dirtbike was pronounced dead at the hospital. Their identity isn't known at this time.