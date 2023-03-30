Crash blocks northbound lanes of I-295 in New Jersey
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Some northbound lanes of I-295 are blocked Thursday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash was reported before 7 a.m. on I-295 north between Exit 43 at Creek Road and Exit 45 at Rancocas Road.
We're hearing multiple people were taken to hospitals after the crash.
Images from Chopper 3 showed some traffic was getting by, and a car in the median.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.