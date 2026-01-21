New Jersey landlord allegedly used chloroform when sexually assaulting tenants, officials say

A Mansfield Township, New Jersey, landlord allegedly used chloroform when he molested two of his tenants, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced Wednesday.

Officials said 60-year-old Craig Cardella entered a guilty plea Tuesday at his arraignment in Mount Holly. He was indicted on aggravated sexual contact, kidnapping, invasion of privacy and other charges.

Cardella allegedly drugged and molested two of his tenants in two separate incidents that spanned several months, according to officials.

In December 2024, a man renting a room from Cardella told Mansfield Township Police he woke up at night with the 60-year-old man in bed with him, holding a mask on his mouth and sexually assaulting him, officials said.

Investigators found a safe inside Cardella's home that had two bottles of chloroform, medication sleep masks, sleep medication, a camcorder and digital storage devices. Officials said it's believed that Cardella used chloroform when sexually assaulting his victims to prevent them from waking up.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact the Mansfield Township Police Department.