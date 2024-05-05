Watch CBS News
Man shot multiple times at Crab Du Jour in North Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Ignudo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times at Crab Du Jour, a seafood restaurant, in North Philadelphia on Saturday night, police said. 

The shooting happened at the restaurant on the 800 block of North Broad Street at around 10:45 p.m.

Police said the man was shot in the stomach, left arm and left thigh and placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. 

No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, police said. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

First published on May 5, 2024 / 4:42 PM EDT

