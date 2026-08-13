Experimental ALS treatment being tested in Philadelphia: "There's potential here for a home run"

An experimental treatment being tested in Philadelphia could offer new hope for people with ALS.

The current treatments for people with ALS are limited. The research on this new therapy is focused on the immune system, a new way to slow the progression of the disease.

Gregory Petry, who has ALS, relies on a wheelchair to get around. He called it "a dramatic change" in his life.

It's a stark contrast to flying across the water when he raced sailboats.

He was diagnosed three years ago with the debilitating neuromuscular disorder, which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, that causes people to gradually lose the ability to move.

"It's on the emotional side and obviously hits you when you're not expecting it," Petry said. "So I don't apologize for getting upset anymore because I've learned that we're all human."

Sadly, there's no cure, and the treatments that are currently available can only slow the disease for some. There's a big focus on clinical trials to improve the options.

"I think for those of us that have slower progression, there's a lot of hope right now," Petry said.

Temple Health is among the centers around the country testing a new therapy called Coya 302.

"There's potential here for a home run, and, you know, we would love to see that," Dr. Terry Heiman-Patterson, an acclaimed ALS expert with Temple, said.

Heiman-Patterson said the experimental treatment targets immune cells that help control inflammation that may damage motor neurons and contribute to the progression of ALS.

"The hope is that over the six months of treatment, there's a stabilization or slowing down of that rate of progression," Heiman-Patterson said.

For this clinical trial, researchers are looking to enroll ALS patients who've had symptoms for about two years.

Gregory doesn't qualify but said, "If you focus on that, you know, the stuff you can't do, of course you'll be in the corner crying all day, right."

Instead, he's focused on staying positive, making the best of his situation.

Researchers at Temple are looking to enroll more ALS patients. Learn more on the Coya Therapeutics website.