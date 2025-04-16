Video shows cows roaming Bucks County, Pennsylvania, neighborhoods after escaping farm

Bucks County residents were taken by surprise Wednesday morning after more than two dozen cows were spotted running through several neighborhoods.

It was anything but a quiet day on the Curly Hill Farm in Doylestown.

"We got a phone call this morning that the neighbor spotted some of our heifers at his place," Annette Worthington, of Curly Hill Farm, said.

Worthington says that at around 6 a.m., she realized 25 of her youngest dairy cows had gotten out of their pasture through a fence about 300 yards behind the barn.

"They got spooked last night from the storm," she said. "They ran past two electric fences, and they hit it with such force, they ripped a fence post out of the ground."

A cellphone video shows a herd running through the parking lot of a nearby development. A neighbor's ring doorbell even captured one of the heifers stopping to check out things right outside their front door. Worthington said the cows split into three groups, traveling as far as four miles away.

"They were gone and we didn't know where they were, so that is the scariest thing," Worthington said.

Worthington said through the help of police, neighbors, and even complete strangers, she was able to corral all of them back safely, but she called what happened traumatic.

"These animals are the future of our herd," she said. "This farm has been here in the family since 1861, and this is what we do for a living, so these cows mean everything to us. They're a big part of our family, and everything our family does revolves around these animals. We don't go on vacation, we don't make a lot of money, but we're here to take care of them."

For now, everyone at the farm is just grateful the cows returned home.

"Very relieved, it could have been worse," Worthington said. "God forbid one gets hit by a car, or I don't know what, I don't even want to think about that. So we're just glad that they're all home and they're all safe, they're eating dinner, and they don't even know what happened today. They don't care."