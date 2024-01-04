Philadelphia Health confirms 3 measles cases, warns another exposure at day care and hospitals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health reported additional measles exposures with three confirmed cases Thursday afternoon after warning the public of a possible measles exposure in late December.

Health officials said patients in two of the three confirmed cases were hospitalized and released with two more possible cases being hospitalized after contact with one of the known cases.

Here is the list of places and dates the health department is working to contact people who could have been exposed:

Jefferson Health building at 33 S 9th/833 Chestnut Street Exposures took place on Dec. 19 between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Multicultural Education Station Day Care at 6919 Castor Avenue Exposures took place on Dec. 20 and 21

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Emergency Room at 3401 Civic Center Boulevard Exposures took place on Dec. 28

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children Emergency Department Suspected exposures may have happened overnight Dec. 30 - Dec. 31 mid-afternoon

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children inpatient unit 5 North Suspected exposures may have happened between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3

Nazareth Hospital Emergency Room Suspected exposures may have happened on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2



Officials said the two new cases under investigation were exposed after one of the confirmed cases went to day care "disregarding quarantine and exclusion instructions."

They strongly recommend anyone who might have been exposed to quarantine, stay at home, stay away from others, and get vaccinated or get caught up with vaccinations.

"Measles is a very dangerous virus, however, Philadelphia has high vaccination rates, with at least 93% of children fully vaccinated against measles by age 6," officials said in a release. "However, 90% of people with close contact with an infected person will get measles if they are not vaccinated. About 1 in 5 unvaccinated people in the U.S. who get measles is hospitalized."

The city said officials are working with the health department to stop measles from spreading by identifying everyone who may have been exposed, checking their vaccine status, warning them that they may have been exposed, and issuing quarantine and exclusion orders where necessary.

"Children under 12 months and adults and children who are immunocompromised remain vulnerable to measles but are generally protected because of the wall of immunity created by high community vaccination levels," said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. "Unfortunately, we are seeing cases of measles that have spread to vulnerable individuals including young children due to people declining vaccination and also failing to adhere to quarantine recommendations. Philadelphia is a city where we believe in a duty to take care of each other. We are asking all city residents who may have been exposed to measles to do their part to ensure that no additional infants are harmed by this infection."

The Philadelphia Health Department said they have additional resources on where to get vaccines, including information on how to get your child vaccinated for free at a City Health Center.