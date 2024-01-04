Cooper University Health Care adds mask requirement for staff and visitors

Digital Brief: Jan. 4, 2024 (AM)

Digital Brief: Jan. 4, 2024 (AM)

Digital Brief: Jan. 4, 2024 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Visitors and staff Cooper University Health Care facilities will be required to wear masks in patient rooms and exam rooms starting Jan. 5.

According to Cooper's website, all visitors to Cooper University Hospital must wear a mask, and patients and visitors have to wear masks at all of the system's outpatient offices and MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper locations.

The policy change is "based upon the increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Camden, Burlington and Gloucester counties," a spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia.

Cooper joins Main Line Health, which started requiring masks at a number of campuses Thursday amid the surge in sickness.

RELATED: Medford family shares struggle of respiratory infections after Christmas trip in Florida

The Philadelphia Health Department said there's been an increase in respiratory virus activity since the beginning of November, including COVID, flu and RSV, but it is not planning a mask mandate.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity is high in New Jersey and Pennsylvania at this time. The CDC also reports that RSV levels remain high in many parts of the country and COVID-19 levels are elevated and increasing in some regions.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Health Department not considering public mask mandate as respiratory infections rise