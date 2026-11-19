Covenant House and the Philadelphia Phillies are hosting their annual Sleep Out at Citizens Bank Park Thursday night, bringing about 500 people together to raise money and awareness for young people experiencing homelessness.

Participants will give up the comfort of their beds for one night. The fundraiser's goal is $1.5 million. Covenant House has raised just shy of $1 million so far.

For William Brown, the cause is personal. He spent 93 days homeless, at one point taking shelter inside a broken-down tree for warmth. Now he has his own place and a job. He plans to share his story at the Sleep Out.

"Don't let your situation define who you are," Brown said. "You're the only one who is able to get yourself out of it."

Covenant House provides safe housing and support to young people experiencing homelessness and trafficking. Executive director Hugh Organ said the organization's programs and services cost more than $6 million annually.

At any given time, at least 50 young people are living in the Covenant House building, according to Organ. Among them are Zaniya and her son, Cashmere, who have lived there since August. Zaniya hopes to attend college and study nursing.

This is Covenant House's second Sleep Out with the Phillies. The organization has held the event for 25 years.