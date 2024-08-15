Watch CBS News
Council Rock Newtown loses in 2024 Little League World Series to Texas West

By Tom Ignudo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Council Rock Newtown baseball team lost, 9-0, to Texas West in the Little League World Series on Thursday night in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. 

The Blue Dawgs were riding an 18-game winning streak entering the LLWS, but unfortunately, that ended in the loss to Texas West, the Southwest regional championships. Council Rock Newtown had two hits and had one error in the loss. Texas West had 12 hits and one error. 

But the run in the LLWS isn't over yet for the Blue Dawgs because the tournament is double elimination. 

Council Rock Newtown will now face Salem Little League, the New England region champs, on Saturday. 

