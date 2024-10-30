Congregation Mikveh Israel, Philadelphia faith leaders address rise in antisemitism after synagogue vandalism

Faith leaders in Philadelphia say an attack on one house of worship is an attack on all, a week after a historic synagogue in Old City was hit with a series of potential hate crimes.

Police, politicians and leaders of various faiths held a press conference Wednesday next to a memorial at Congregation Mikveh Israel near 4th and Market streets where someone scrawled an expletive so offensive that CBS News Philadelphia is not going to show it on Sunday, Oct. 20.

That was one of the crimes discussed at the press conference outside the synagogue.

"Today, we stand united and declare that we will not stand for hatred of any kind," Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia President Michael Balaban said. "Each act of violence, every malicious intent, is not just an attack on bricks and mortar."

Their goal was to condemn the crimes that happened at the synagogue over two days last week.

While Balaban said the intentions of these crimes aren't yet known, he said it comes at a time when the federation has documented a rise in antisemitism in the region.

"These disturbing acts profoundly impact our Jewish community and challenge our city's fundamental commitment to tolerance and mutual respect," Balaban said.

Police have released surveillance video in an attempt to identify the suspects. Besides the vandalism, police said someone set fire to a dumpster next to the synagogue, damaging a window on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

A few hours later, investigators say two people tried to break into the synagogue.

The building is the oldest synagogue in a continuous in the United States.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said his detectives are still investigating whether the three incidents are connected.

No arrests have been made.

"Right now, we're not able to identify those individuals," Bethel said. "It is going to take the support of the community and take a hard look at those videos if they can give us a tip that puts us in the right direction."

Congregation Mikveh Israel's Rabbi Yosef Zarnighian said a prayer for the community.

"That God almighty should grant to all of us the strength, the determination to continue to remain firm and strong and to merit to see an end to all bigotry and hatred in the United States and across the world," Rabbi Zarnighian said.