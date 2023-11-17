"One family, one love": Community rallies behind Delco Pop Warner football team heading to national championship

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Making sure a dream becomes a reality, that's the impetus behind community support in Delaware County for one Pop Warner football team.

At Penn Wood Middle School Friday night, the Darby Monarchs, also known as the Delco Monarchs, are perfecting every snap, every route, every block. The hope is come next month, the 14U Pop Warner team will be in Orlando playing for the National Championship.

The trip will cost thousands and the team is in need of financial help to get there.

This week, the coach and players shared their story at the borough council meeting. Councilmembers voted to donate $5,000 to the Monarchs and the police department donated another $2,000 to help too.

Right now, the young men are practicing under the moonlight. Neighboring Collingdale answered the call by lending the team a field in their town with lights.

The team could not be more grateful as about $10,000 has been raised for the online fundraiser.

They promise to keep putting in the work on the field and off it. The hope is community support, donations, and fundraising continues so the Orlando trip can happen.

For those looking to help outside of the team's online fundraiser, the team can also be reached on Instagram and through email at darbymonarchsfc@gmail.com.