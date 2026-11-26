Crews closed the Commodore Barry Bridge in both directions after the setup for an upcoming painting project came loose, the Delaware River Port Authority said Thursday morning.

Officials blamed high winds from an approaching coastal storm for the issue.

Emergency repairs on the span over the Delaware River are underway to fix the setup.

"Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible. There is no estimated reopening time," the authority said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.