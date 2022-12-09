Court rules to remove plywood box covering Columbus statue
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled to remove the plywood structure covering the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia on Friday. The statue became a point of contention for residents in the wake of George Floyd's murder as protests against systemic racism and injustice swept the country.
The City of Philadelphia appealed a ruling allowing the City's Board of License and Inspection Review to remove the box. The court ruled against the city.
The city released a statement in which they say, "We are very disappointed in the Court's ruling. We continue to believe that the Christopher Columbus statue ( … ) should be removed from its current position at Marconi Plaza."
In October, the plywood box received a makeover in green, white and red as a possible compromise for the Italian community.
