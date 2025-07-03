Pennsylvania movie theater offers free tickets for classic films during holiday weekend

Families can catch free movies this weekend at Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville is inviting movie lovers to enjoy classic films on the big screen at no cost this weekend, thanks to a national campaign supporting independent cinemas.

The landmark venue, which opened in 1902, is one of five theatres nationwide participating in Pluto TV's Free Movie Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

"So if you want to come out and see 'Hook,' 'Labyrinth,' 'Jumanji,' or 'The Phoenician Scheme,' you get a free ticket courtesy of Pluto TV," Bob Trate, director of programming at the Colonial Theatre, said.

The goal of the event is to bring people back to independent and family-run theaters that are still recovering from the pandemic.

"What I find really refreshing and fascinating is that a streaming service like Pluto TV is actually pushing people to get away from the TV and go back to the theater to fall in love with movies," Trate said.

Attendees will also receive free bags of popcorn — one to eat during the film and one to take home — and fireworks glasses.

"What I love about coming to the movies is you're detached from the rest of the world," Trate said. "You have to give yourself over to the movie for 90 minutes to two hours, and you can actually be a part of the story."

The free movie weekend also serves as a lead-up to Blobfest, the theater's signature festival that celebrates the 1958 sci-fi classic "The Blob," which was filmed at the Colonial. As part of the festivities, fans will reenact the famous scene where terrified moviegoers run out of the theatre.

"This year we've expanded our kids' programming to introduce a new kids' zone, which was sponsored by PECO," Jennifer Carlson, executive director of the Colonial Theatre, said.

PECO is also sponsoring screenings of "La Masa Devoradora," the Spanish version of "The Blob."

Those interested in attending Pluto TV's Free Movie Weekend can reserve their tickets on the theater's website here or pick them up at the box office.