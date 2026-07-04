Mayor honors Philadelphia natives Colman Domingo, Gillie Da King, Wallo with freedom awards for America's 250th

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday inside the National Constitution Center for Philadelphia's Celebration of Freedom ceremony in honor of America's 250th birthday.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, who was joined by other city officials, also recognized Philadelphians whose lives and work embody the ideals of the nation and city.

The city awarded seven people with the Philadelphia Freedom Award:

Former U.S Ambassador David L. Cohen, Award for Civic Devotion

Bishop Dr. Millicent Hunter, Award for Faith, Courage & Service

Comcast Spectacor CEO Daniel Hilferty, Award for the City Champion

Philanthropists Joseph Neubauer and Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer, Award for Transformative Philanthropy

Hosts of "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast and Philadelphia natives Wallace "Wallo" Peeples and Nasir "Gillie Da King" Fard, Award for Restorative Justice & Resilience

Actor and West Philly native Colman Domingo, Philadelphia Freedom Award and 2026 One Philly Award for the American Voice

In her speech, Parker reflected on the country's past and hope for the future.

"On this 250th birthday, we do not honor only the triumph. We also remember the cost," she said.

The mayor referenced the complicated history of our nation over the past 250 years as well as the progress and the work today to uphold our nation's promises.

"Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Generations after generations, Americans have been testing those words, stretching those words, and in essence, demanding that this country live up to them," Parker said.

Parker also announced during the event that the city plans to honor three women who played a huge role in the nation and city's history: Statues of Harriet Tubman, Blanche A. Nixon and Sadie T. Alexander will be put up in the city to honor their activism.

The details on when each statue will be unveiled are still being finalized.

Domingo also addressed the crowd after he received his award.

"Philadelphia, I love you so much. I love the people. The spirit," he said. "They ask me where I get my style from, and I say, 'Baby I come from Philly.'"

Those who attended the ceremony, included people who traveled hundreds of miles to be in Philadelphia for America's 250th, said they were remembering the sacrifices that brought everyone together.

"Somebody died for me to stand here and talk to you. Somebody died for you to be holding this mic and I will never forget that," said Paulette Jackson, who is an army veteran from South Philadelphia.

"Our country, our Founding Fathers, what they did for us, obviously, we can't replicate it, the building blocks they set for us. It just fills my heart," said Joe Catalano, who traveled from St. Louis.