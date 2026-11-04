Collingswood, New Jersey, votes to overturn 100-year-old ban on alcohol sales

Drink up Collingswood! One of New Jersey's last dry towns has voted to reverse a century-old liquor ban.

Voters approved a ballot measure that will allow alcohol sales in the borough for the first time in 100 years.

CBS News Philadelphia explored the issue over the summer before the ballot question was finalized. At the time, several residents said lifting the booze ban could be beneficial for local businesses.

The vote comes just two years after neighboring Haddon Heights ended its own ban on alcohol sales, which had been in place for more than a century.

However, Collingswood restaurants can't start serving alcohol just yet. The state will determine how many liquor licenses will be available.