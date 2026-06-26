South Jersey borough could end 100-year-old ban on alcohol sales: "It is a big deal"

For more than 100 years, Collingswood has been a dry borough, but that could change.

"It's very tenuous right now. We don't know what's going to happen," said Giovanni Barone, who owns Villa Barone.

The Italian restaurant Villa Barone has been open for more than 30 years, and Barone says he's hopeful after learning the borough is considering lifting its ban on alcohol sales.

"It is a big deal, and I think the majority of people in Collingswood want to see it," he said.

Borough leaders tell CBS News Philadelphia they have been discussing allowing some restaurants to purchase a liquor license.

Barone says that could help bring in more revenue with rising food and electricity costs.

"The liquor sales would actually help us offset some of those costs," Barone said.

According to the Camden County Clerk's Office, voters could have the final say. In order to get the policy change on the November ballot, commissioners would need to adopt a resolution by mid-August.

People we spoke with think lifting the booze ban would be good for businesses.

"Happy hour would be a great thriving business. It's a really great town driving into it, so I can only imagine what's going to happen if they do allow alcohol," Khaina Solomon said.

"It would be nice to just go to a restaurant order some wine and have a good time and then just go home feeling nice," Chelsi Johnson said.

Based on population, Collingswood would only be able to issue a few liquor licenses to restaurants. County officials say discussions are still in the preliminary stages.