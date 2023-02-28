Man held driver at gunpoint to withdraw cash from ATMs: Police

COLEBROOKDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities in Berks County are looking for a man who they claim threatened a driver and took cash from him.

Rodney Moyer, 45, is wanted in connection with a robbery and kidnapping that happened Monday in Colebrookdale Township.

Investigators say Moyer threatened a man with a gun and forced the victim to withdraw money from ATMs.

Moyer then instructed the victim to drive him to Philadelphia, where he got out of the vehicle and walked away, according to police.

If you see him, call 911.