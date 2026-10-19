Cole Knuble makes NHL debut with the Flyers he grew up rooting for: "It's extra special"

Cole Knuble has fond memories of the Philadelphia Flyers' home arena from his father, Mike, playing for them during his lengthy career.

On Monday night, he made his NHL debut for the team he grew up rooting for, with his parents in attendance. The 22-year-old was one of three players called up from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League to fill in for injured forwards Owen Tippett, Tyson Foerster and Travis Konecny against Colorado.

"Obviously, I have been a fan of this team my whole life, so I think it's extra special," Knuble said.

Cole Knuble #54 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes the ice to skate the rookie lap prior to playing in his first NHL game against the Colorado Avalanche at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 19, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

A fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, Knuble nearly made the team out of training camp. He was disappointed to get sent to the minors but quickly adjusted his thinking.

"I came (to camp) trying to make the team," Knuble said. "But I think once I got down to Lehigh, the staff was so great. The players were all very welcoming, and I got to play in every situation. If you're doing that, you can't really complain too much, and I get an opportunity every game to kind of showcase myself and it's a lot of fun."

Mike Knuble played 362 games, counting playoffs, with Philadelphia from 2005-09 and 2013.