Frost advisory in effect for Philadelphia region Friday morning. Here's the weather forecast.

Friday is going to be the coldest start of the day we've had so far this season with widespread 30s around the Philadelphia region. A frost advisory will be in effect for most of the area from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Winds will be calm in the morning but increase during the day ahead of another front that comes through Friday night. That front will bring another wave of rain, but not much is expected.

Impacts should be minor because it's generally during the later evening hours and not quite as windy as the front that rolled through on Wednesday evening.

Saturday is shaping up to be the nicer of the two weekend days as rain is likely on Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, as a much stronger system approaches from the Northwest. This is going to bring our first "real" shot of winter air, perhaps even reaching the freezing mark in the city. The average first occurrence of that is on Nov. 11 in Philly, so we're on target.

Next week: COLD! Highs Monday and Tuesday will only stay in the mid-upper 40s with widespread freezing temps likely by Tuesday morning, and when you add the breeze to the mix, wind chill temps by Tuesday morning will likely dip into the 20s and possibly some teens in spots.

If you haven't broken out the cold weather gear yet, this weekend will be the time to do it.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Breezy, p.m. showers. High 65, Low 37.

Saturday: Mild, some sun. High 69, Low 56.

Sunday: Showers. High 66, Low 49.

Monday: The big chill. High 47, Low 42.

Tuesday: Very cold for November. High 47, Low 33.

Wednesday: Back to average. High 59, Low 39.

Thursday: Cooler. High 54, Low 42.

