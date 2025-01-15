Cold Thursday in Philadelphia region with chance of afternoon snow showers

Thursday will remain chilly in the Philadelphia area with temperatures in the 30s and cold windchills.

A warm front will approach the area, bringing the chance of a few snow showers on Thursday afternoon and evening, which could even leave some light dustings in spots. By Friday, the clouds clear and temperatures rebound to the low 40s.

We are tracking another storm Saturday for the start of the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the 40s with rain possible late that day. Temperatures will start falling Saturday night, and there is a chance of the rain mixing with snow, especially in the Poconos.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cooler in the upper 30s. As of now, the forecast models are differing with one of our longer-range models forecasting the chance of some accumulating snow and the other keeping us dry. For now, we're introducing a chance for a few snow showers for the area, mainly in the afternoon and evening — but stay tuned because this is a wild card that could change.

On the holiday Monday, highs will likely stay below freezing under partly cloudy skies. It's looking like another potent push of Arctic air will arrive in the area next week, delivering a stretch of several days when our high temperature will not get above freezing. In fact, by Tuesday, our highs may only be in the teens.

We are facing the coldest temps in years, please remember to check your pets and those who may not have access to heat.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Clouds. Snow showers? High 33, Low 19.

Friday: Sunny. High 43, Low 26.

Saturday: P.m. rain. High 44, Low 30.

Sunday: P.m. snow. High 37, Low 30.

Monday: Colder. High 27, Low 18.

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 17, Low 9.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for cold. High 25, Low 7.

