Cold, dry Sunday before rain moves across Philadelphia area. Here's the weather forecast

Sunday will start out cold but dry, a good time to get a run out to the store to get some groceries or return some gifts. The earlier the better as another weather maker arrives Sunday evening into Monday.

It's a warmer system so we'll go from salting the driveway to needing the umbrellas, especially on Monday. But the winds may make it difficult to hang on to it.

NEXT big weather change

Sunday turns milder as a warm front lifts north, bringing rain late in the day into Sunday night. Any brief freezing rain risk stays confined to the southern Poconos and far northwest New Jersey.

Monday is the highest-impact day, with temperatures surging into the 50s and low 60s ahead of a strong cold front, followed by showers, possibly a rumble of thunder, and very strong winds. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible, and wind advisories may be needed.

Looking ahead, a fast-moving system late Thursday into Friday could bring a brief window of light snow along with bitter cold temperatures.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Evening showers. High 40, low 24.

Monday: Showers, windy and mild. High 58, low 40.

Tuesday: Windy and very cold. High 34, low 28.

Wednesday/New Year's Eve: Cold end to 2025. High 38, low 26.

Thursday/New Year's Day: Tracking snow showers. High 35, low 28.

Friday: Bitterly cold. High 31, low 22.

Saturday: Still cold but dry. High 34, low 19.

