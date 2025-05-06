Watch CBS News
Cape May County Zoo mourns death of 20-year-old black bear Cody

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

The Cape May County Parks and Zoo is mourning the death of a beloved 20-year-old American black bear.

In a news release Tuesday, the zoo said the bear named Cody was euthanized due to declining health.

"No matter what kind of day a keeper had, he always put a smile on their face," a Cape May County Parks and Zoo spokesperson said in a news release. "He was enthusiastic when training and always cooperated to shift, even when he was intent on following his keepers wherever they went. The keepers will fondly remember high-fives with him and will keep those memories in their hearts. "

z00-cody-bear.jpg
Cape May County Zoo

Cody had lived at the zoo since 2005.

A spokesperson said Cody was a staff favorite because of his laid-back personality. The zoo added that Cody loved to munch on peanut butter snacks, swim and nap in the shade.

The average lifespan of a black bear is 10 years, but they can live up to 30 years in the wild and captivity.

