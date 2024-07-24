Coco Gauff picked to be Team USA's second flag bearer ahead of Paris Olympics

Here Comes the Sun: Katie Ledecky and more Here Comes the Sun: Katie Ledecky and more 21:26

Tennis star Coco Gauff has been selected as Team USA's female flag bearer just days before the start of the Paris Olympics, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Wednesday. She will join NBA superstar LeBron James as the American flag bearers and together, they will lead the U.S. delegation on the Seine River for the Summer Games' opening ceremony Friday.

Gauff, the No. 2-ranked women's tennis player in the world and reigning U.S. Open champion, will be making her Olympics debut in Paris. In a statement, she said she "never thought in a million years" she'd have the honor of being a flag bearer for her country — a first for a U.S. tennis player.

"I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is — at a moment where we can bring athletes and fans together from around the world," she said.

Coco Gauff serves during the tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Roland Garros on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. / Getty Images

Both Gauff and James were chosen by a vote by fellow athletes on Team USA. Friend and tennis player Chris Eubanks nominated Gauff.

"I'm incredibly proud of Coco — I know how great she is as a tennis player, but more importantly, how great she is as a person," Eubanks said in a statement. "I don't think there is anyone more deserving of this honor and I'm excited to see her carry the flag as she leads our U.S. delegation in the Opening Ceremony."

In an social media post following the announcement, Gauff thanked her fellow Team USA Olympians for voting for her.

Coco Gauff trains ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Roland Garros. / Getty Images

Singles and doubles competitions begin on July 27 at Roland Garros. In doubles play, Gauff will play with teammate Jessica Pegula.

Gauff was supposed to go to the Tokyo Olympics, but she tested positive for COVID. She had called it a "dream" of hers to represent USA at the Olympics.