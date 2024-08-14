Budweiser Clydesdale horses coming to Margate, New Jersey for parade Thursday

MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) -- The Budweiser Clydesdale horses are back! Months after they made several stops in the Philadelphia area, the Clydesdales are making a stop at the Jersey Shore on Thursday, Aug. 15.

A corporate symbol of Budweiser beer, Clydesdales are often seen hitched together in an even number while pulling the red Budweiser wagon. Clydesdales are native to Scotland and named for the Clyde Valley and the River Clyde.

The Clydesdales will only be in Margate for a couple of hours, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., eight horses will be hitched to the famous red Budweiser wagon on South Cedar Grove Avenue in between Atlantic and Ventnor avenues.

The horses are then set to trot down onto Atlantic Avenue toward Longport, making a stop for pictures in front of Lucy the Elephant.

The rest of their short route through town includes Washington and Ventnor avenue before looping back to South Cedar Grove Avenue.

There will be several street closures and parking restrictions in the area on Thursday.

You can see a map of the route and get more information on the Margate police Facebook page.

Posted by Margate City Police Department on Tuesday, August 13, 2024

This year the Clydesdales have been to the Tournament of Roses Parade, Daytona Beach Bike Week and the Devon Horse Show, among other events.

Horses are usually measured from the ground to the tip of their shoulders, and Clydesdales measure about 5 and a half to 6 feet tall, with the average male weighing over 1,800 pounds, according to the United Nations.