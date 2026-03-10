How Jefferson Health in Philadelphia is finding new ways to treat cluster headaches

Jefferson Health is finding new ways to treat cluster headaches, which are described as being more painful than childbirth or being shot.

Philadelphia has one of the few centers dedicated to treating cluster headaches. For patients, finding help is life-changing.

"You just want to bang your head off something to make the pain stop," Cory Kutzler said.

"It feels like somebody's taking a hot dagger and poking my eye out from the inside," he added. "You just feel hopeless, like you know there's just nothing you can do."

Kutzler, 40, finally found relief with Dr. William Young, who runs the cluster headache center at Jefferson Health.

"Cluster patients need very different care from migraine patients," Young said.

Young said it's not known what causes cluster headaches, which are rare and usually have specific symptoms. They happen in episodes, often impacting one side of the face.

"The eye itself is watering, and even the nose is watering," Young said.

The pain is intense and described as being worse than having a baby.

"This is the most severe pain known to man, and you've got to be ready to help the patient get through that," Young said.

Young said breathing pure oxygen can help control the pain of a cluster headaches, along with a variety of medications. An electrical stimulator used on the neck is helpful for some.

"It's really evolving, and the treatments that are available are improving, and we're trying to learn more," Young said.

Kutzler said he finally has the right combination of medications that help control his pain.

"And I feel that tingling, and then the headache goes away," said.

Kutzler said the medications don't prevent his cluster headaches, but now being able to control the pain, he's back to enjoying life and having fun with his family.

Doctors said cluster headaches are more likely to strike men, but it's not known why.