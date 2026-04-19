Mother, 6 children die in Central Pennsylvania house explosion, state police say

A mother and her six children died when their Central Pennsylvania home exploded and caught on fire Sunday morning, state police said.

The explosion and fire happened at around 8:30 a.m. at a home on Long Run Road in Lamar Township, Clinton County, which is roughly 35 miles from State College. Crews arrived on the scene and found the home fully engulfed in flames, with the mother and her six children trapped.

State police identified the 34-year-old woman who died in the fire as Sarah B. Stolzfus. Her 11-year-old son, 10-year-old son, 8-year-old daughter, 6-year-old daughter, 5-year-old son and 3-year-old son also died in the blaze, according to state police.

A propane leak inside the house might've caused the explosion and fire, state police said. Propane tanks outside the home did not explode or contribute to the fire, according to state police.

The explosion and fire are under investigation by state police.