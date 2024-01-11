Cleanup on I-95 in Philadelphia after truck spills cargo on highway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A truck lost its cargo on I-95 northbound in Philadelphia on Thursday, and multiple lanes are blocked.
Images from Chopper 3 showed something has spilled all over the roadway and crews are there cleaning it up.
As of 12 p.m., only one lane is open from Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the Vine Street Expressway.
We are working to find out what spilled, and how long this might cause traffic issues. We'll keep you posted.
