Cleanup on I-95 in Philadelphia after truck spills cargo on highway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A truck lost its cargo on I-95 northbound in Philadelphia on Thursday, and multiple lanes are blocked.

Images from Chopper 3 showed something has spilled all over the roadway and crews are there cleaning it up.

Crews were cleaning up an unknown substance on I-95 northbound on Thursday. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

As of 12 p.m., only one lane is open from Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the Vine Street Expressway.

We are working to find out what spilled, and how long this might cause traffic issues. We'll keep you posted.