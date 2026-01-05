Watch CBS News
Firefighters battling fire at Clayton's Range & Shop in Horsham, Pennsylvania

Tom Ignudo
Firefighters are battling a fire at an indoor shooting range Monday in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

The fire started at Clayton's Range & Shop on Easton Road at around 2:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Dispatch.

16vo-gun-range-fire-frame-1341.jpg
Firefighters are battling a fire at Clayton's Range & Shop on Easton Road in Horsham Monday. CBS News Philadelphia

So far, there are no reports of injuries. 

Traffic is piled up in both directions of Easton Road between Meetinghouse Road and Maple Avenue, and that section of the road is closed. 

The Philadelphia Police Department's bomb squad is heading to Horsham to assist with the fire, a source told CBS News Philadelphia. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

